KeyCorp Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $100.70 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

