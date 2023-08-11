KeyCorp Cuts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $70.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In other news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,127,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

