Keyera Corp. (KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 29th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Shares of KEY traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.63. 194,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,610. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9586083 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
