Keyera (TSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23, Zacks reports. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Keyera Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE KEY traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,490. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$33.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB reduced their price target on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.32.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

