Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Raised to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 809,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 43,067 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

