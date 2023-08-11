Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 0.9%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.04 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.82). Approximately 31,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 499,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on shares of Kin and Carta in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39. The company has a market cap of £113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

