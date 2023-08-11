Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lowered by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

