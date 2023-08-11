Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Kings Entertainment Group Stock Down 8.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
Kings Entertainment Group Company Profile
Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
