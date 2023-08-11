Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as high as C$6.81. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 3,022,095 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.75, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4492652 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.