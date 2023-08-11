KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $74.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $62.29. 4,353,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,988. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

