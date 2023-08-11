KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 341.02%.

KLX Energy Services Trading Up 4.2 %

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,906.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,095. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

