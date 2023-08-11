KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Up 610.0% in July

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,265,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:KNSW opened at $10.43 on Friday. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

