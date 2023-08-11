Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
