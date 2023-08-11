Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

