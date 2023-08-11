Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 216.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.