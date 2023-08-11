Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.