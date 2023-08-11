Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

CRM opened at $208.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

