Knuff & Co LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.