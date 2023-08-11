Knuff & Co LLC Sells 184 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $423.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.77, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

