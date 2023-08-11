KOK (KOK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $109,993.59

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.90 million and $109,993.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013969 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,390.67 or 1.00031976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0077463 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $88,190.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

