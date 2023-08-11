Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Kore Potash Price Performance
Shares of LON KP2 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
About Kore Potash
