Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON KP2 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. It holds a 97% interest in Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

