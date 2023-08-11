Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,639.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.31.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.