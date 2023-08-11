Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 258,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

