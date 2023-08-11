Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Stock Down 0.9 %

KD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 4,686,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,585,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.