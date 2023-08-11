L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.62

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $15.79. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 55,452 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $190.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $115.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. Research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,893.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,252.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

