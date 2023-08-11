Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 3.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $686.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $643.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

