LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNZA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

