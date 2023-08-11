LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,243. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Articles

