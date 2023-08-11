Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$126.00 and last traded at C$124.33, with a volume of 1017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.30.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$146.00 price objective on Lassonde Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of C$425.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.01.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

