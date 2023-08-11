Laurie Marie Grijalva Sells 5,993 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.34. 433,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,030. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.