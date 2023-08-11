Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,950,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,473,770. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

