LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded to Market Perform at CJS Securities

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LCII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCII stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.12. 44,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 157.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 215,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,741,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

