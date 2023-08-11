LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LCII traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.80. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 40.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

