Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Leafly updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

LFLY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Leafly has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leafly by 215.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $2,692,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

