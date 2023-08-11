LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $13.96. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,773,363 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.