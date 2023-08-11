Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 49.2% in July

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leju Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of LEJU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 71,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,742. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

