LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 44,333 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLH opened at $105.06 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $122.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

