LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 2.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,279,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 493,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 347,446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

