LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VCLT stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.