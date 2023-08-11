LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 1.30% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 88,706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 410,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,606,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.