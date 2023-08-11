LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 3,721 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 182,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 135,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WFC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.