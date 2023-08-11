Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 5.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $40.40. Approximately 2,418,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,368,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Li Auto Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership grew its stake in Li Auto by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

