Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 115.4% in July

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $137.12. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.44.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.