Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

