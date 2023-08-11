Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading 12.7% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.47. 268,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 231,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 57.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 224,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.