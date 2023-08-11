Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CEO Bahram Akradi Acquires 27,331 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

