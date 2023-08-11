Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CEO Bahram Akradi Acquires 27,331 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Life Time Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
