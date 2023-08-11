Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.61. Life Time Group shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 164,973 shares.

Specifically, CFO Robert P. Houghton purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 27,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Houghton bought 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,888.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Life Time Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,320,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after buying an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Life Time Group by 88.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 839,861 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

