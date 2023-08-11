LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
LFST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 274,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at $41,388,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $411,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
LFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
