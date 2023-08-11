LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 274,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at $41,388,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $411,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

