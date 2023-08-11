Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.78.

LNW stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $76.43.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 507,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

