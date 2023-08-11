LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.59.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

