Linamar Co. (LNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. Linamar has a one year low of C$52.05 and a one year high of C$78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.8944316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

